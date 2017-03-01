Thunder Dreamer – “Capture”

Thunder Dreamer are signed to Julien Baker’s former label 6131 Records, and they share her proclivity for moody slow-burn guitar arpeggios. But whereas Baker’s music is stark and solitary, Steven Hamilton’s former solo project has expanded to a quartet capable of expansive emotional soundscapes founded in heartland indie rock — which is to say their music churns as much as it shimmers and sighs. The Evansville, Indiana combo will release their debut album Capture this spring, and today we’re sharing its title track. After a melancholy post-rock intro, the proper song rolls in on a wave of power chords and piano, Hamilton’s falsetto howls echoing across the music’s raging current. It’s lovely, so listen below.

Tour dates:

03/24 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/03 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop (w/ Active Bird Community)

04/22 Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA Music Record Store Day

05/05 Cincinnati, OH @ The Comet

05/06 Columbus OH @ Tree Bar

05/08 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

Capture is out 5/26 on 6131 Records. Pre-order it here.