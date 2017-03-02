Alex G – “Bobby” & “Witch”

Since the immensely-talented Alex Giannascoli released his most recent album, 2015’s Beach Music, his renown and recognition have considerably widened thanks to his involvement with Frank Ocean’s Endless and Blonde. Working in the studio with Ocean inspired a greater sense of collaboration within the Philly songwriter, and his forthcoming new album, Rocket, includes more outside hands than any previous Alex G release. It also features a compelling dual personality of sorts, with most songs falling into either a country-inspired or experimental sound; for that reason, it’s being announced with two songs that show off both of those facets.

“Bobby” is the more traditional of the two, a twangy duet with frequent contributor Emily Yacina that’s punctuated by violin. Their voices harmonize around muddied declarations of devotion — “I’d leave him for you, if you want me to”; “I’d clean it for you, if you want me to” — that sound just as sweet as they do despondent. “Witch” is the more out-there one, with a warped intro that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on Oneohtrix Point Never’s Garden Of Delete that bleeds into an echo chamber of queasy sounds. Listen to both of them (“Bobby” gets a video!), and get the full album details below.

Tracklist:

01 “Poison Root”

02 “Proud”

03 “County”

04 “Bobby”

05 “Witch”

06 “Horse”

07 “Brick”

08 “Sportstar”

09 “Judge”

10 “Rocket”

11 “Powerful Man”

12 “Alina”

13 “Big Fish”

14 “Guilty”

Rocket is out 5/19 via Domino.