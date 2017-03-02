Lorde – “Green Light” Video

This is the day that the Lorde has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it! After much teasing, Lorde has released “Green Light,” the debut single from her forthcoming sophomore album, which is called Melodrama. It’s the first new song we’ve heard from Lorde since 2014’s Hunger Games soundtrack contribution “Yellow Flicker Beat.” “Green Light” is an incandescent number that feels like a natural progression from the insular pop of Pure Heroine, a sound that has dominated the radio since that album was released back in 2013. The new track comes with a video directed by Grant Singer. Watch and listen below.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said that she wrote and produced the entire album with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, which comes as no surprise since they’ve been pretty vocal about being in the studio together all of the time. She says it’s about her first major heartbreak, and had this to say:

The song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, “She thinks you love the beach, you’re such a liar”. What the fuck, she thinks you like the beach?! You don’t like the beach! It’s those little stupid things. It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously. And I realized I was like, “how come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?” And I realized this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.

Her sophomore album is called Melodrama. Here’s the album artwork, painted by Sam McKinniss. No release date beyond “this summer” yet.

i am so proud of this song. it’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017