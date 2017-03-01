Filthy Friends – “Any Kind Of Crowd”

Last fall, Filthy Friends — a new supergroup featuring Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker, R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, Scott McCaughey, Bill Rieflin, and Kurt Bloch — released their debut song, “Despierta,” as part of the anti-Trump 30 Days, 30 Songs project. Last night, as Pitchfork points out, a new track called “Any Kind Of Crowd” debuted on The Best Show. It will be included on a Record Store Day-exclusive 7″ on 4/22 via Kill Rock Stars with a cover of Roxy Music’s “Editions Of You” as the B-side. Listen to it here at the 5-minute mark.