Coldplay – “Hypnotised”

Remember when it looked like Coldplay were breaking up? Yeah: Not anymore! Last week, the band shared their song “Something Just Like This,” a collaboration with the Chainsmokers, which is almost a boogeyman story for music dorks to tell their kids at night. And now they’ve announced the impending release of their new EP Kaleidoscope, which they teased last year. The striking thing, to me, about Coldplay is that they’ve pretty much entirely adapted to the musical language of lite-EDM now. They don’t sound anything even remotely like a rock band. Case in point: “Hypnotised” is a drawn-out six-minute ballad, but with its gleaming pianos, it always sounds like a big tropical house beat is about to drop. It never does. Below, listen to the song and check out the new EP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All I Can Think About Is You”

02 “Something Just Like This”

03 “Miracles 2″

04 “A L I E N S”

05 “Hypnotised”

The Kaleidoscope EP is out 6/2 on Parlophone.