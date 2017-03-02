Stream Hurray For The Riff Raff The Navigator

Alynda Segarra has been releasing music as Hurray For The Riff Raff for a decade now, but never has she sounded as assured as she does on The Navigator, her ambitious new album that traces her lineage from growing up in the Bronx to the present-day, incorporating the music of her upbringing into her driving and narrative-based folk. We’ve already heard “Rican Beach,” “Hungry Ghost,” and the title track, and today you can stream the whole album in full below.

The Navigator is out 3/10 via ATO Records.