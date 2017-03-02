Remy Ma Drops “Another One” With Artwork Depicting A Murdered Nicki Minaj

This was the week Remy Ma went at Nicki Minaj’s neck. On Saturday, Remy unleashed “Shether,” a savage seven-minute diss track built around Nas’ immortal “Ether” beat. And now she’s pulled a Drake and gone back to back, releasing another diss track aptly entitled “Another One.” While the artwork for “Shether” depicted a dismembered Barbie doll that looked a whole lot like Nicki Minaj, the artwork for this new track lacks even that small subtlety, straight-up showing a murdered Nicki Minaj lying dead on the pavement. Listen below.