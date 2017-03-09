Watch Spoon Strut Through “Hot Thoughts” On Kimmel

There’s a moment, 58 seconds into Spoon’s performance on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where frontman Britt Daniel slid up to the mic and let out a perfect little Ric Flair “woo!” Spoon were on the show to play “Hot Thoughts,” the title track and opener from their new album, which comes out in a week. It’s a funky, sexy song — two adjectives that do not often apply to indie rock singles. But Spoon are old pros at this stuff by now, and they carried themselves like stars on that Kimmel stage. Watch their smooth, assured performance below.

Hot Thoughts is out 3/17 on Matador.