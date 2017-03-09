U2 Announces The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition

U2’s The Joshua Tree turns 30 today — we just ranked its tracks worst to best to commemorate its release — and the band has announced an “ultimate collector’s edition” of the album featuring the album itself (of course), a performance from the Joshua Tree tour at Madison Square Garden in 1987, B-sides and outtakes, and an 84-page hardcover book of unreleased photography shot by the edge during the 1986 Mojave Desert photo shoot.

The collector’s edition will be available as a vinyl deluxe edition, a CD super deluxe box set, a 2-CD deluxe, and standard and digital versions of the whole thing. Here’s the most comprehensive list of what’s included:

1. VINYL SUPER DELUXE BOXSET (with digital download card)

LP 1+2 – The Joshua Tree album

LP 3+4 – The Joshua Tree Live at Madison Square Garden 1987

LP 5+6+7– The Joshua Tree Remixes / Outtakes / B-Sides LP 5 – Remixes

One Tree Hill 2017 Remix (St Francis Hotel)

Bullet the Blue Sky 2017 Remix (Jacknife Lee)

Running To Stand Still 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Red Hill Mining Town 2017 Mix (Steve Lillywhite)

With or Without You 2017 Remix (Daniel Lanois)

Where The Streets Have No Name 2017 Remix (Flood) LP 6 – Outtakes

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87)

One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

Silver and Gold (Sun City)

Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

Desert Of Our Love

Rise Up

Drunk Chicken/America LP 7 – B–sides

Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

Walk To The Water

Spanish Eyes

Deep In The Heart

Silver And Gold

Sweetest Thing

Race Against Time Book: Photographs by The Edge, a hardback collection of previously unpublished personal photographs from the original Mojave Desert sessions in 1986. Foreword by The Edge. Plus: Folio of 8 Anton Corbijn Color Prints from 1986

You can pre-order The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary sets here.

Earlier this year, the band announced a special 30th anniversary tour, which kicks off in May.