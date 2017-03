Charli XCX is releasing her new mixtape, Number 1 Angel, tomorrow. A few days ago, she shared three tracks from it, and today she’s debuted another new song called “Babygirl.” It features a verse from none other than Uffie, whose one and only album, 2010’s Sex Dreams And Denim Jeans, is an underrated gem. There, I said it! Check it out along with a Zane Lowe interview with Charli below.

Number 1 Angel is out tomorrow (3/10).