Nicki Minaj – “No Frauds” (Feat. Drake & Lil Wayne), “Changed It” (Feat. Lil Wayne), & “Regret In Your Tears”

Nearly two weeks after Remy Ma came at her with “Shether” and one week after Remy came at her again with with “Another One,” Nicki Minaj has finally jumped into the fray. And she’s done it in style, enlisting her Young Money brethren Drake and Lil Wayne to help call Remy out on “No Frauds”: “What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rap?/ What time of mother leave her one son over a stack?/ Lil biddy down basic bitch thinkin’ she back/ Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?/ ‘Back To Back’? Me and Drizzy laughed at that.” She’s also shared two other new tracks, another Weezy collab called “Changed It” and the solo offering “Regret In Your Tears.” Hear all three below.

UPDATE: Minaj has issued a challenge to Remy Ma on Instagram, writing, “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.” She also boasts about imminently dethroning Aretha Franklin as the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits and argues that she doesn’t need to respond to diss tracks on anybody’s timetable but her own. Read her whole post below.