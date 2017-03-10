Matoma, Magic!, & D.R.A.M. Join Forces For A Terrible Song Called “Girl At Coachella”

Get ready for a piece of music that encapsulates the zeitgeist in every terrible way you can imagine. Matoma is a Norwegian tropical house producer who first made his name with something called “Free Fallin Tropical Mojito Remix (John Mayer Tribute).” Magic! is the lame-as-fuck Canadian pop-reggae band who inexplicably hit #1 with their appalling earworm “Rude” in 2014. And D.R.A.M. is the Virginia R&B howler who released the great debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M. last year. All of them are jointly responsible for “Girl At Coachella,” a song about how you should never trust a girl at Coachella. More specifically, it’s about taking a girl to the VIP section at Coachella and then being mad because she won’t pay enough attention to you. The chorus goes like this: “She said she’d run away with me / So I took her to the VIP / And when the lights went on, she was gone forever / Never trust a girl at Coachella.” Marvel at the entitlement when you hear the monstrosity for yourself below.

Bonus points for the first girl who writes a song called “Never Pay Any Attention To The Singer From Magic! At Coachella.”