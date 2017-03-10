Nicki Minaj Calls Out Remy Ma: “U Got 72 Hours To Drop A Hit”

Last night Nicki Minaj issued a trio of new tracks including “No Frauds,” her presumed response to Remy Ma’s pair of diss tracks. Now Minaj has issued a challenge to Remy Ma on Instagram, writing, “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.” She also boasts about imminently dethroning Aretha Franklin as the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits and argues that she doesn’t need to respond to attacks from fellow rappers on anybody’s timetable but her own. Read her whole post below.

#NoFrauds #FactsOnly ft @champagnepapi & @liltunechi #YoungMoneyTilTheDeathOfMe committing perjury #IGotB4andafterPicturesOfYourSurgery #StopSurgeryShamingB4IPostThem #Fraud diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. I got a bunch more on cock. Pauz. The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don’t move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. I love my fans. Y’all the real MVP’s. Been writing my own raps since I was 11. GOD knows. Next week I’ll beat Aretha for the most Hot 100 hits on billboard by ANY woman in the world EVER in the history of music. Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name. On another note, my album is nothing but waves. Lol my babies, you’re gonna get your complete LIFE. love u guys so fkn much. Let’s go. #NoFrauds #ChangedIt #RegretInYourTears Reggie Martin and S/O to Lady Luck for spkn facts. They act like they didn’t see her interview tho. Lol 😘😘😘😘