HEALTH recorded a cover of New Order’s “Blue Monday” that’s featured in the new trailer for Atomic Blonde, an upcoming action movie that stars Charlize Theron. The trailer also prominently features Queen’s “Killer Queen.” Hear HEALTH’s cover via Apple Music and check out the trailer below.

