Khalid – “Location (Remix)” (Feat. Lil Wayne & Kehlani)

One of R&B’s most exciting new voices is Khalid, a 19-year-old Texan former army brat whose album American Teen debuted in the top 10 last week. The album’s success is mostly powered by “Location,” a spare and woozy slow jam so casually blunted that it seems to float past you on a cloud. To give you a sense of just how big the song has become, it recently got an official remix featuring Lil Wayne and Kehlani. Hear that below, where you can also see Khalid perform “Location” on The Tonight Show.

American Teen is out now on Right Hand/RCA.