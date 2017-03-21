Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” Video

After some teasing over the last few weeks, Perfume Genius has officially announced his new album, No Shape — the follow-up to 2014’s Too Bright — that’s out on 5/5. Today, he’s shared a video for lead single “Slip Away,” which was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang and follows Mike Hadreas and dancer Teresa “Toogie” Barcelo in an ecstatic and haunting chase scene away from two clownish goblins. “Love will never break the shape we take,” Hadreas sings over a squelching and busy but uplifting beat. Watch and listen and get all the album details below.

Here’s what Hadreas had to say about the album in a press release:

I pay my rent. I’m approaching health. The things that are bothering me personally now are less clear, more confusing. I don’t think I really figured them out with these songs. There’s something freeing about how I don’t have it figured out. Unpacking little morsels, magnifying my discomfort, wading through buried harm, laughing at or digging in to the embarrassing drama of it all. I may never come out the other side but it’s invigorating to try and hopefully, ultimately helpful. I think a lot of them are about trying to be happy in the face of whatever bullshit I created for myself or how horrible everything and everyone is.

Tracklist:

01 “Otherside”

02 “Slip Away”

03 “Just Like Love”

04 “Go Ahead”

05 “Valley General”

06 “Wreath”

07 “Every Night”

08 “Choir”

09 “Die 4 You”

10 “Sides” (Feat. Weyes Blood)

11 “Braid”

12 “Run Me Through”

13 “Alan”

No Shape is out 5/5 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.