Aussie psych-rockers and Tame Impala affiliates POND are preparing to unleash their new album The Weather upon the world, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “3000 MEGATONS” and “Sweep Me Off My Feet.” Today, they’ve shared the album’s title track, as well. It’s a big, heady cloud of a song, laced with vocoder and copious synth-work, and it carries a strong mid-’00s Flaming Lips vibe. Check it out below.

The Weather is out 5/5 on Marathon Artists.