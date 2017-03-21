Stream Pressing On Future EP

The Portland hardcore band Pressing On haven’t recorded much, but they’ve been around. The members of the band are all adults, and they’ve known each other since the ’90s. They’ve got jobs and kids, and they play with an absolutely unhinged urgency, as if they have to fire through everything they’ve got to say while they’ve still got time. Future, the new Pressing On EP, blasts through four songs in eight minutes, and it captures the sweaty grime of a basement show on tape. Check it out below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/future" target="_blank">Future by Pressing On</a>

The Future EP is out now on Deranged Records, a label that’s been on an absolute roll lately.