Lydia Ainsworth’s sophomore release, Darling Of The Afterglow, is an ambitious and soaring pop album. We talked with the Toronto-based musician about it a few weeks ago, and today you can hear the album in full. It’s fantastic! So far, she’s shared “The Road,” “Afterglow,” and “Into The Blue” from it, and the rest is just as good if not better! Take a listen via Hype Machine below, and read our interview while you do so.

Darling Of The Afterglow is out 3/31 via Arbutus/Bella Union.