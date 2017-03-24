Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like (PARTYNEXTDOOR Remix)”

Bruno Mars’ brassy, squelchy ode to opulence “That’s What I Like” has become the biggest hit off his excellent 24K Magic so far; it rose to #2 this week, with only Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” blocking its path to #1. As if to seize the zeitgeist, OVO lieutenant PARTYNEXTDOOR — who has become a master of dancehall-inflected R&B-pop hits like “Not Nice” and Rihanna’s “Work” — has tossed some vocals on the track, weaving his own voice between bits of Mars’ original take. It’s not your typical PARTYNEXTDOOR song, and it’s not going to change your world, but this is as good a chance as any to remind you how good 24K Magic is. Go ahead and listen; you deserve it, baby.