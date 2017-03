Lately, Mountain Man’s Amelia Meath has been busy lending her luminous vocals to Sylvan Esso, but now it looks like the indie-folk harmonizers are back. Mountain Man have just shared a cover of “Love Hurts,” the Boudleaux Bryant-penned classic popularized by Nazareth, as part of the anti-Trump singles series Our First 100 Days. Listen to their folky take below.

Our First 100 Days by Mountain Man