H.Grimace are a London band who have released a few promising EPs and whose debut album Self Architect comes out on Friday. Their song “Lipsyncher” is an off-kilter but weirdly catchy sort of DIY pop song, and it’s got a bent sense of melody that might remind you of Speedy Ortiz. The band’s also got a muscular low-end and a great sense of churn working for it. Listen to the song below, via NPR.

Self Architect is out 4/7 on Opposite Number.