(Sandy) Alex G – “Proud”

Philadelphia musician Alex Giannascoli is changing his name to (Sandy) Alex G ahead of the release of his next album, Rocket. (The official statement: “Going forward, Alex G will be known as (Sandy) Alex G. We are unable to provide further comment at this time, but would appreciate you using the new titling for all future mentions.”) Last month, Giannascoli shared “Bobby” and “Witch” from the upcoming LP (we named the former one of the 5 best songs of the week), and today he’s following that up with another new track, “Proud,” a twangy rocker that unfurls slowly and deliberately like an instant-classic. “I’m so proud of you/ And everything that you do/ Doesn’t matter what they say/ They ain’t worth a dollar in change,” Giannascoli sings over simple strumming and some country flourishes. It’s not clear if he’s talking about a lover, an idol, or a close friend, and the ambiguity in the song’s lyrics only adds to its strength. Listen below.

Tour Dates:

05/18 Brooklyn, NY @ The Park Church Co-Op (SOLD OUT)

06/02 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/03 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

06/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom

06/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade: Purgatory

06/07 Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/10 Austin, TX @ The Parish

06/11 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/16 La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe

06/17 Orange County, CA @ Constellation Room

06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

06/22 Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

06/29 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

06/30 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

07/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

07/04 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/05 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Rocket is out 5/19 via Domino.