(Sandy) Alex G – “Proud”

Philadelphia musician Alex Giannascoli is changing his name to (Sandy) Alex G ahead of the release of his next album, Rocket. (The official statement: “Going forward, Alex G will be known as (Sandy) Alex G. We are unable to provide further comment at this time, but would appreciate you using the new titling for all future mentions.”) Last month, Giannascoli shared “Bobby” and “Witch” from the upcoming LP (we named the former one of the 5 best songs of the week), and today he’s following that up with another new track, “Proud,” a twangy rocker that unfurls slowly and deliberately like an instant-classic. “I’m so proud of you/ And everything that you do/ Doesn’t matter what they say/ They ain’t worth a dollar in change,” Giannascoli sings over simple strumming and some country flourishes. It’s not clear if he’s talking about a lover, an idol, or a close friend, and the ambiguity in the song’s lyrics only adds to its strength. Listen below.
Rocket is out 5/19 via Domino.