Oxbow – “Other People”

The experimental Bay Area-based rock band Oxbow will release their seventh album, Thin Black Duke, this year, and today they shared a video for the single “Other People.” Its a bleak collection of snippets shot on an overcast day, and guitarist Niko Wenner shared a statement about the forthcoming album to accompany the video:

Certainly we all became increasingly aware that none of us are getting younger… I was inspired by pieces like Bach’s Goldberg Variations and the formal technique in classical music where a small idea, a kernel, is reiterated, morphed, expanded and truncated, to make a piece of music permeated with the potent perfume of that small element.

Chris Purdie directed the video for the sprawling, interpretive “Other People” — watch below.

Thin Black Duke it out 5/5 via Hydra Head.