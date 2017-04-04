Cayetana – “Certain For Miles”

Band To Watch alums Cayetana are releasing their sophomore full-length, New Kind Of Normal, the follow-up to last year’s Tired Eyes EP. We’ve already heard the album’s churning lead single “Mesa,” and now the Philly trio is back with another one entitled “Certain For Miles.” A spiritual seeking to transform wavering into resolve, the song was written about a friend of the band’s that suddenly passed away. Born from the same strand of emotive indie rock as their past tour-mates Waxahatchee, Cayetana deliver the aches of isolating loneliness with a gracefully forceful touch. Listen below.

New Kind Of Normal is out 5/5 on the band’s own Plum Records. Pre-order it here.