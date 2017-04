Last month, Conor Oberst released Salutations, a companion album to last year’s stripped-down Ruminations, and today he’s sharing a video for “Barbary Coast (Later).” It was directed by Cris Gris and follows a group of kids around as they go on adventures and watch their parents from the outside looking in. They also take a trip to an Oberst show. Watch below.

Salutations is out now via Nonesuch.