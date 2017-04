Last month, Death Grips’ Zach Hill and Andy Morin announced that they had finished recording a new I.L.Y’s album called Bodyguard. Now they’ve shared two new songs from the side project, the seasick “Gargoyle” and a groovy psych-rock blast entitled “Bobo.” Both are accompanied by a very bizarre low-budget video featuring Zach Hill doing, uh, lots of weird shit. Watch and listen below.

Bodyguard will be out sometime this year.