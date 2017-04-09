Carly Rae Jepsen – “Cut To The Feeling”

Carly Rae Jepsen voices a character in the animated French Canadian film Ballerina, which was released overseas late last year and which will finally make its way stateside in September under the new name Leap! Queen Carly also lent “Cut To The Feeling,” a track that was initially intended to be on the E•MO•TION: Side B collection, to the movie’s soundtrack, and now a high-quality version of the song from the Blu-Ray release has hit the internet. Hear it below.

Leap! is out 8/30. The film also contains another CRJ track called “Runaways.”