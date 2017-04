The LA-based duo Peaking Lights will release a new 12-track double album called The Fifth State Of Consciousness on 6/16. The LP was recorded over the course of the past two years, and “Everytime I See The Light” is its first single. This is a buoyant psych track that sounds like a daydream. Listen to it below.

The Fifth State of Consciousness (double album) by Peaking Lights

The Fifth State Of Consciousness is out 6/16 via Two Flower Records.