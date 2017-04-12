The xx – “A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)”

Four Tet, the veteran British producer known to his parents as Kieran Hebden, comes from the same adventurous-but-withdrawn beat-music mindset that gave us the xx’s Jamie xx. And Hebden just loves remixing the xx. In the past, he’s done his own reworkings of the xx’s “VCR” and “Angels,” as well as the Jamie xx/Romy Madley Croft song “Seesaw.” (Also, Jamie xx has remixed Four Tet’s “Lion.”) And now Four Tet has gone back to the well again, doing a stretched-out and lovely eight minute version of “A Violent Noise,” a track from the xx’s new album I See You. The Four Tet reworking keeps the snaky guitar line but removes all the vocals; it feels like something pulling at the back of your memory. Listen to it below.

I See You is out now on Young Turks.