Lana Del Rey – “Lust For Life” (Feat. The Weeknd)

Lana Del Rey has shared the title track from her upcoming new album, which still doesn’t have a release date. “Lust For Life” features the Weeknd, who Lana has worked with in the past, and it’s the second song we’ve heard from the album after “Love.” In her recent Dazed interview with Courtney Love, Del Rey had this to say about the collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.” Listen to the new song below.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, Del Rey said that “the first few things I’m gonna put out are gonna have that bigger richer sound” before moving onto some acoustic-leaning tracks, including one called “Yosemite,” which she describes as “kind of a love song that I did all in one take in the room.”

Lust For Life is out later this year.