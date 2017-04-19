Bruce Springsteen Teams Up With Joe Grushecky For Anti-Trump Protest Song

Bruce Springsteen has teamed up with longtime collaborator Joe Grushecky for a new anti-Trump protest song called “That’s What Makes Us Great.” Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Grushecky wrote the song when Donald Trump took office back in January, and then reached out to Springsteen to see if he’d be down to duet on the track. He was, so Grushecky recorded most of it with his band the Houserockers and then Springsteen emailed his part in. “It’s up to me and you/ Love can conquer hate/ I know this to be true/ That’s what makes us great,” they both sing in the chorus. The song is not available to stream anywhere yet, but it’s available for purchase on Joe Grushecky’s website.