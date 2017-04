Okkervil River have shared a new track as part of the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days project. It’s a cover of a gospel song composed by Washington Phillips called “Denomination Blues,” and it comes on the heels of a couple of covers we’ve heard from Will Sheff’s folk project since last year’s full-length, Away, that includes takes on Leonard Cohen and Roky Erikson. Listen below.

Our First 100 Days by Okkervil River