Benjamin Booker – “Right On You”

NOLA soul-rocker Benjamin Booker is releasing his sophomore LP Witness this summer. Last month we heard the album’s Mavis Staples-featuring title track, and today we are being treated with the project’s opening joint. “Right On You” takes about 45 seconds of wind-up to reach its swaggering, bluesy strut, but once it’s off and running it doesn’t ever come close to relenting. Booker’s signature guitar flair is on full display, building knots out of distorted licks and then pulling so tight they immediately burst. As the lead-in for the socially minded Witness, “Right On You” quickly and seamlessly sets the tone. As Booker told the Fader with regards to the song: “[It’s] about the selfish, lonely and hedonistic nature of modern life where death is ‘right on you’ but seems ‘hard to imagine.'” Listen below.

Witness is out 6/2 via ATO.