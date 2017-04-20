Watch Drake & Travis Scott Perform “Portland” For The First Time Together In Portland

The last time Drake and Travis Scott shared a stage, things went very, very badly. Fortunately, last night, things went a little more smoothly. Scott, using some of the time between Coachella weekends, played a show in Portland. And he brought out Drake as a surprise guest, which is always fun. Together, they did their collaboration “Portland,” one of the standouts from Drake’s new album More Life. (Quavo, the other guy on the song, wasn’t there.) And Drake stuck around long enough to do his own tracks “Gyalchester” and “Know Yourself.” Watch fan-made footage below, via The FADER.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTGMGFlBzB1/

Travis Scott is playing arenas now. That’s pretty amazing, honestly.