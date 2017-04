Chris Stapleton is releasing From A Room: Volume 1, the first of two new albums to come this year, on 5/5, the two-year anniversary of his breakthrough debut Traveller. We’ve already heard one song from it, “Broken Halos,” and now he’s shared another, his lovely version of “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning,” the song written by Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar and made famous by Willie Nelson. Listen below.

From A Room: Volume 1 is out 5/5 on Mercury Records Nashville.