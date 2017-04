We don’t get any Frank Ocean for years, and then suddenly we get two whole albums and a new song every few weeks. I am not complaining! Following “Chanel” and “Biking,” Frank debuted another new song, “Lens,” on the fourth episode of his Beats 1 show blonded Radio last night. As always, he got two versions, this time sharing a solo version and a remix of the track featuring Travis Scott. Hear both versions below and find the entire episode here.

frank ocean's "Lens" cover / kerry james marshall's A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former pic.twitter.com/8iMBnWNpRZ — Rina Updates (@rinank_) April 23, 2017