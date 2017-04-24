Stream The Poison Arrows No Known Note

Chicago trio the Poison Arrows brings together Don Caballero bassist Patrick Morris with drummer Adam Reach and singer/guitarist Justin Sinkovich of Atombombpocketknife. They cranked out a couple LPs and a pair of EPs during their initial 2007-2011 run, and after returning to live performance in 2015, they’re back this week with their third full-length, No Known Note.

These new songs boast a heavy rhythmic undercurrent and a brooding disposition recalling the indie rock and post-hardcore sounds that ruled the Midwest in the ’90s — think Slint, Silkworm, and Shellac, whose Bob Weston mastered No Known Note. As ever, each track is the product of improvisatory rehearsal sessions, written and revised more through musical communication than verbal. This time around, a number of notable Chicago guests stop by: Girls Against Boys’ Scott McCloud sings on “Stuck On Screen,” while Tony Lazarra (Bloodiest/Atombombpocketknife) and Brian Case (Ponys/Disappears/90 Day Men) contribute guitar work to a number of tracks.

All the camaraderie finds the Poison Arrows sounding revitalized, bursting with electricity even when their snaky compositions veer toward the shadows. Stream the full album below ahead of its Friday release.

No Known Note is out 4/28 on File 13 Records. Pre-order it here.