Gorillaz’s new album, Humanz, is out at the end of the week — read our Premature Evaluation of it here — and, if you can believe it, there are even more tracks on the deluxe edition than the already-long standard version. Today, Damon Albarn has shared one of the deluxe tracks called “The Apprentice,” and it features Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz, and RAY BLK. Listen to it below.

Humanz is out 4/28.