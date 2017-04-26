Natalie Merchant Announces Box Set Including Unreleased Songs And New Recordings

In June, Nonesuch Records will release The Natalie Merchant Collection, a 10-disc CD box set that features all eight of her solo albums, a new collection (Butterfly) featuring four new songs and six reinterpretations of older songs, and a Rarities collection of rare and previously unreleased tracks. In support of the new collection, Merchant will tour the US this summer with a career-spanning set as Natalie Merchant: 3 Decades Of Song.

Back in March, we looked at the overlooked legacy of Merchant and her old band 10,000 Maniacs.

Check out her forthcoming 3 Decades Of Song tour dates and hear a reimagining of her Ophelia track “Frozen Charlotte” below.

Tour Dates:

06/30 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Bardavon

07/02 Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

07/05 Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens

07/06 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap (Filene Center)

07/08 Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

07/09 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

07/12 Denver, CO @ Denver Botanical Gardens

07/15 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/18 San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

07/19 Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

07/20 San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

07/23 Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre.

The Natalie Merchant Collection is out 6/23 via Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.