Dairy Queen Is Getting In On The Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack Cassette Game

The forthcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack will be released on cassette this week, and soon, if you buy a bag of Doritos, you might get a chance to listen to the soundtrack in full. (Calling it now: Whoever came up with that idea is a fucking moron!!) Now, Dairy Queen is getting in on the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack action. How you might ask? Starting today at 12PM CST, fans can claim up to 1,000 original mixtapes inspired by the movie on this site. The contest is called #MISSIONMIXTAPE and it sounds truly stupid, but please let me know if you entered in the comments below.