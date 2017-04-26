David Bazan – “The Devil In His Youth” (Protomartyr Cover)

As of this coming Saturday, Donald Trump will have been in office for 100 days. Among other things, that means the impending end of Secretly Canadian’s anti-Trump song-a-day series Our First 100 Days. As one of its final entries, the series has given us David Bazan, the former Pedro The Lion leader who released the new album Care last month, covering Protomartyr’s “The Devil In His Youth.” Protomartyr, the wordy Detroit postpunkers, included “The Devil In His Youth” on their 2015 album The Agent Intellect, and Bazan has transformed it from a grimy sputter into a downbeat acoustic grumble. Check out Bazan’s take on the song below.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by David Bazan</a>

Care is out now on Undertow. Catch up on Our First 100 Days here.