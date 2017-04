Last year, UK producer Bibio followed up his album A Mineral Love with The Serious EP, a collaboration with singer Olivier St. Louis. Now, he’s reworking vocals from that collection into a new EP called Beyond Serious, four tracks inspired by French house music from the ’90s. “Beyond My Eyes” is a burbling synthetic dance track that still retains some of Bibio’s usual warmth, and you can hear it below.

Beyond Serious is out 5/5 on Warp.