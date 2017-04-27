Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Diaspora” (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes)

The New Orleans jazz trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (previously known simply as Christian Scott) likes to call his style “stretch music,” rather than simply jazz, for the way it incorporates things like rap, R&B, funk, and pop. Last month, he released the album Ruler Rebel, and our jazz columnist Phil Freeman raved about it. But that album was simply the first part of a three-album series, one he’s calling The Centennial Trilogy, which he’s planning to release over the course of the year. He’ll release the second part, a new album called Diaspora, around the time summer begins. The first song he’s shared from it is the album’s title track, and it’s a breezy instrumental with boom-bap drums and a solo from the flute virtuoso and past collaborator Elena Pinderhughes. Listen to it below, via NPR.

Diaspora is out 6/23 on Ropeadope.