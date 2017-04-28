Stream Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell Live

Asthmatic Kitty Records released a live Sufjan Stevens album today that was recorded on November 9th, 2015 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina. Stevens was touring Carrie & Lowell at the time and this live recording includes all of the songs from the album. In addition, the 16-track release features older songs like “Vesuvius” and “Futile Devices” as well as Stevens’ rendition of “Hotline Bling.” You can purchase the LP via Bandcamp and stream it in its entirety below.

<a href="http://music.sufjan.com/album/carrie-lowell-live" target="_blank">Carrie & Lowell Live by Sufjan Stevens</a>

Carrie & Lowell Live is out now via Asthmatic Kitty.