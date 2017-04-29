Phosphorescent – “This Land Is Your Land” (Woody Guthrie Cover)

President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office is today, which means Secretly Group and 30 Songs 30 Days’ resistance initiative Our First 100 Days comes to an end. Over the course of the project we’ve heard exclusive tracks from folks like Angel Olsen, PWR BTTM, Toro Y Moi, Hurray For The Riff Raff, EMA, Flock Of Dimes, Julien Baker, Jens Lekman, Protomartyr, Told Slant, Steven Gunn, Jay Som, and more. Now Matthew Houck’s folk group Phosphorescent closes us out with a shimmering cover of Woody Guthrie’s iconic protest song “This Land Is Your Land.” You can take a listen below and buy the entire project at Bandcamp. Profits will benefit charities in support of climate solutions, women’s rights, immigration, and fairness.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days" target="_blank">Our First 100 Days by Phosphorescent</a>