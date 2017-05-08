Hundred Waters – “Particle”

Hundred Waters haven’t released a full-length album since 2014’s captivating The Moon Rang Like A Bell, but they’ve had a hand in quite a few projects in the interim. In 2015, they scored the short film Ghosting, and shortly after David Bowie’s death, the band released a song dedicated to him called “Forgive Me For Giving Up.” On top of that, Hundred Waters have been curating FORM Arcosanti since its foundation in 2014. FORM goes down this weekend — here’s the lineup — and Hundred Waters will perform on Sunday (5/14). In anticipation, the band released a lovely new song called “Particle.” It will be included on their forthcoming album, which is nearly finished and expected to be released in the fall. Listen to it below.

Hundred Waters are offering “Particle” as a free download at their website in exchange for a follow on Spotify, Facebook, or Twitter or signing up for their mailing list.