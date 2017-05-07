Nicki Minaj Agrees To Help Pay Twitter Followers’ Tuitions

Nicki Minaj agreed to help pay some of her Twitter followers’ college tuitions yesterday. The rapper spent Saturday night retweeting fans who were promoting her single “Regret In Your Tears,” when one fan asked if she would help him pay for his college tuition.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

From there, followers started tweeting screenshots of their tuition bills, student loan statements, and GPAs. Minaj assured many that she’d help them pay for college if they could prove their current enrollment and GPA.

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

1k would be more then enough for my 3 summer classes 😭😫help me Nic @NICKIMINAJ — Cesar (@cesarszn) May 7, 2017

That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

What a good samaritan.