Nicki Minaj Agrees To Help Pay Twitter Followers’ Tuitions

Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj agreed to help pay some of her Twitter followers’ college tuitions yesterday. The rapper spent Saturday night retweeting fans who were promoting her single “Regret In Your Tears,” when one fan asked if she would help him pay for his college tuition.

From there, followers started tweeting screenshots of their tuition bills, student loan statements, and GPAs. Minaj assured many that she’d help them pay for college if they could prove their current enrollment and GPA.

What a good samaritan.

Tags: Nicki Minaj