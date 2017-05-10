Hazel English – “That Thing”

Oakland-based Aussie dreampop Artist To Watch Hazel English will release her double-EP Just Give In / Never Going Home this Friday. Today she’s shared another song from the project, the first one she’s recorded without Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips. Instead, for “That Thing,” English linked up with Justin Raisen, the producer known for his work with Sky Ferreira, Angel Olsen, and Kim Gordon among others. The result is a move away from the melodic haze that has typified her work so far toward a crisper, cleaner ’80s pop-rock sound without abandoning her songwriting’s fundamentally dreamy tendencies. “I love it when you do that thing to me,” English intones on the Chromatics-worthy chorus, while the verses pit her voice against a snaking lead guitar line and bright new wave keys. It’s dope, so listen below.

Just Give In / Never Going Home is out 5/12 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.