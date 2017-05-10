Stream Johnny Jewel Windswept

Last week, Johnny Jewel announced that he was releasing an album’s worth of unreleased material called Windswept, and over the last few days we’ve gotten videos for the title track, “Television Snow,” and “Insomnia.” The whole album is streaming today, and it features contributions from Italians Do It Better staples Glass Candy, Symmetry, and Desire, plus a team-up with newbies Heaven and a touched-up version of Chromatics’ cover of Elvis Presley’s “Blue Moon.” Some of these songs will be featured in the upcoming Twin Peaks reboot. Stream it below.

Windswept is out now via Italians Do It Better.